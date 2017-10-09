Thoughts And Prayers For Delilah…

River 105’s popular night time romance radio host Delilah made a heartbreaking announcement to fans Saturday: Her son, Zachariah, committed suicide Tuesday.

“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on … but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” Delilah wrote alongside a picture of “Zacky.”

She added that she’s taking a break from the radio to grieve, but that past shows will run during her absence.

Delilah—a mother of 13—lost another son in 2012. Sammy, 16, died of sickle cell anemia.