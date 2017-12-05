Thunderbirds Returning To Mankato For Air Spectacular

The Minnesota Air Spectacular is returning to the Mankato Regional Airport, the summer after next.

The event will be held June 15 & 16, 2019, and include the world famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

“The 2019 Minnesota Air Spectacular poses a tremendous opportunity to showcase Mankato through a two-day display of our military air power and exhilarating aerobatic performances from some of the best in the circuit,” said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges.

More information on aerial and ground displays, show times and ticketing will be released in the coming months.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook