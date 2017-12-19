Is Thursday’s Snow Storm Sliding To The South???

It’s still early, but it looks that way. In fact, here is what the National Weather Service was predicting early this morning.

.LONG TERM...(Wednesday through Monday) Issued at 400 AM CST Tue Dec 19 2017 We are still seeing fluctuations in the models for the Wednesday through Friday time frame, but there is certainly a trend toward a non-warning worthy event for the bulk of our forecast area. In fact, a sliver extending from west central MN toward the western Twin Cities metro could end up with barely anything at all. What originally appeared to be a classic Colorado low system has become less organized/phased and weaker over the last couple model runs. The surface trough associated with the southern stream wave has slipped farther south and weakened, with progged snowfall accumulations on deterministic solutions having dwindled to around or below 3 inches in most cases. The area for the highest amounts is relatively unchanged (southern MN toward central WI), but the appropriate headline is trending toward that of an advisory rather than a warning. The first round looks to just barely clip our northern area on Wednesday afternoon/evening, and then the second on Thursday/Thursday evening as weak frontogenesis moves overhead. It is the second round that could potentially need an advisory, but given we are still 48 hours out, there is time to refine if and where that is needed. What is more certain however is that we are going to get COLD over the weekend, and even COLDER by Tuesday when both GFS and ECMWF solutions feature 925-850mb temps around -30C over the area (1040mb High). Saturday will be the "warmest" day of the weekend, with highs from 5 to 15. As the Arctic air settles into the region, highs will gradually degrade about 3 to 5 degrees each day, which unfortunately means sub-zero highs for Tuesday. Lows from 5 below to 15 below will be common as well for Christmas and Tuesday mornings. While this isn`t record- breaking cold, it looks to be the coldest Christmas in about two decades (since 1996 for highs, and since 2000 for lows). Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook