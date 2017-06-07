Ties That Bind

A dad in Texas went to his son’s high school graduation … proudly wearing the Pokéman tie his son made him back when his was in the first grade.

“I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation,” Dylan Olivo wrote on Twitter. Dylan said his dad, Robert, had never worn the tie, which features a drawing of Pikachu, before – and he didn’t even realize his dad still had it. But Robert had reason to proudly show off the tie … his son graduated with honors.

Source: Teen Vogue