Ties That Bind
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 5:56 AM

A dad in Texas went to his son’s high school graduation … proudly wearing the Pokéman tie his son made him back when his was in the first grade.

“I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation,” Dylan Olivo wrote on Twitter. Dylan said his dad, Robert, had never worn the tie, which features a drawing of Pikachu, before – and he didn’t even realize his dad still had it. But Robert had reason to proudly show off the tie … his son graduated with honors.

Source:  Teen Vogue

Related Content

4 Reasons We Gain Weight In The Spring
6 Tips For Actually Enjoying Your Mondays…
Pokemon Go Viral Video
Another New Oreos Flavor
Keep Your Politics OFF Facebook!
Your Weekly Parenting Horoscope for May 1-7
Comments