TLC’S Trading Spaces is Coming Back

The return of Trading Spaces is coming. Everything old is new again for Discovery and TLC, with the latter reviving the popular reality home renovation show for a 2018 debut. “This is a big one,” Nancy Daniels, president and general manager of TLC, told the crowd, according to Fox News. “I am excited to announce that TLC’s most successful and most iconic series…Trading Spaces is coming back.” Trading Spaces ran from 2000-2008 on TLC The first season was hosted by Alex McLeod with Paige Davis taking over in 2001 for the second season. The premise? Neighbors, with the help of interior designers, helped redesign a room in each other’s house. The initial budget was $1,000 and two days time. The homeowners had no control over what was done to their rooms.