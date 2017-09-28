Is This Tom Cruise’s REAL Butt???

It’s Tom Cruise’s big butt and he cannot lie. In August, an eagle-eyed Valkyrie viewer, amazed by the thickness on display, suggested that the actor was using some sort of movie magic. Was it a butt double? Or a prosthetic? VFX? A cushion? Screen Rant asked Cruise to clear up the bun debate, which he apparently had no idea about.

“There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No,” he confirmed. Cruise thought the question was funny, and further clarified that he does his own booty work in Doug Liman’s American Made, in which he playfully moons his onscreen wife Sarah Wright. “It’s me,” Cruise told Screen Rant. “It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

It looks like a fake butt to us…what do YOU think???