Tom Petty–October 20, 1950-October 2, 2017

Following a day of premature reports of his death, veteran rocker Tom Petty died last night, his manager confirmed. He led Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers for 40 years and was also a member of The Traveling Wilburys. Petty, who went into cardiac arrest at his Malibu, California home Sunday night, was 66. He leaves his second wife, Dana, and two daughters by his first wife. Petty’s longtime manager said, “On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.” Earlier this year, he and the Heartbreakers embarked on a 40th Anniversary Tour. It ended just last week with three shows at the Hollywood Bowl. His last performance was on September 28th.