Tommy Hilfiger Launches Adaptive Clothing Line

This is really cool … A major fashion house is finally taking differently-abled consumers into consideration when designing clothes. Tommy Hilfiger just launched “Tommy Adaptive,” a clothing line specifically designed for disabled consumers. The clothing features things like adjustable seams, Velcro and magnetic closures, and openings that make it easier for adults with mobility issues to dress themselves and for caretakers to assist with. And none of this has been done at the expensive of fashion. With everything from jean skirts, knit dresses, and chinos to bomber jackets, the line looks almost identical to his “regular” sportswear offerings.