Top Food Emoji on Twitter in 2017: Pizza
By Greg Travis
|
Nov 9, 2017 @ 10:49 AM

Pizza is the world’s favorite meal, snack and … food emoji of 2017, according to data released by Twitter Wednesday morning.

The second and third most commonly tweeted food emoji this year are the chocolate bar and the cookie, respectively. (Because no slice can satisfy completely without some kind of sweet finish.)

Rounding out the list of the top most popular gastronomic icons on the social media platform are: the burger (4), vanilla ice cream cone (5), doughnut (6), taco (7), (Swiss) cheese wedge (8), fries (9) and sushi (10).

