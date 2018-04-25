Top Home Trends to Try This Year, According to Pinterest

If you draw home inspiration from Pinterest, you’re hardly alone. And while what you see in your feed is dependent on what you like and who you follow, there are some undeniable trends. Today, the social network released their 2018 Home Report, and here’s what we’ll be seeing more of.

Move over hygge: Lagom is the new Scandinavian lifestyle to emulate, with saves and searches up 905% since last year. Defined as “everything in moderation”, the goal is finding balance at home with a less is more philosophy. Mindfulness is also more searched, as people try to find some zen.

Homes are getting a big dose of texture and textile mixing, with wool, leather, and yes, fringe furniture (which Nancy noted back in December) all on the rise. And concrete continues to rule, with searches for concrete tile and floors on the up and up. Texture’s good friend, pattern, isn’t left out: block prints are up in searches and saves, as are geometric tile and statement rugs. Geometric accent tables are also shaping up to take over homes.

No closet? No problem. Small space dwellers are coming up with ingenious solutions for spaces without storage, and as a result, open closets are up 126%. And that’s not the only place people are getting creative; upcycled furniture is on the rise (and a great way to reuse). And who needs walls? Open concept spaces are still king.

Looking to make big changes? You’re not alone. Bathtub remodels are up over 668%, and in the kitchen, folks are moving to the dark side with black sinks. And they’re not the only things moving toward deeper hues: the colors gaining in popularity are red (+217%), dark blue (+139%) and hunter green (+209%). Gold accents continue to rule over other metals, and celestial light fixtures(think sputnik style pendants) add some sparkle and glam. And while you’re at it, find a way to pursue your passions with a workspace, up 112%.

Good news for black thumbs: living plants aren’t the only way to add some leafy style to your space. Interest in framed plants (+396%), tropical wallpaper (+46%) and botanical prints (+114%) is, ahem, growing.

Check out the full 2018 home report board on Pinterest.

