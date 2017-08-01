Trader Joe’s Is Rationing Cauliflower Rice Because Its So Popular

Carb-averse beware: your favorite rice substitute may be in danger. Trader Joe’s cauliflower rice is reportedly so popular that some stores have started rationing it. Yes, it seems that some people can not get enough of the tiny, grated cauliflower and have begun stockpiling bags of the prepared vegetable. Because of the high demand, Trader Joe’s cauliflower rice now has a two-bag limit at some locations: if your local TJ’s is in Millburn, New Jersey, or Fairfield, Connecticut, you won’t be able to make off with the extra helpings.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey locale confirmed the cap, and one from Connecticut said the workers are not enforcing the rationing, according to Well + Good. The good news is that these are just two of more than 400 stores in the Trader Joe’s empire, and it’s not likely to become a national trend. It seems that these two suburbs are just particularly hungry for the low-carb, gluten-free rice substitute.

We can’t say that we blame them. Cauliflower can be used to add a healthy dose of vegetables to pizza crust and in place of grains in bowls and salads. If you’re looking for new ways to treat your stockpiled cauli rice, take Gordon Ramsay’s advice and make a Moroccan-inspired vinaigrette with capers, raisins, and fresh chopped basil. And if you’re a diehard Trader Joe’s cauliflower rice devotee who happens to live in New Jersey or Connecticut, the easiest option is always just to make your own from scratch. After all, all you need is a blender or grater.

Source: epicurious.com