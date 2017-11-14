Trans-Siberian Tuesdays With The Breakfast Club
By Greg Travis
|
Nov 14, 2017 @ 10:57 AM

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is performing live at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, December 30th at 8 pm and River 105 wants YOU and 3 of your besties to go for FREE!  Listen to The Breakfast Club With Greg & John every Tuesday morning from November 21st through December 19th.  When you hear a TSO song between 6-9 am on the morning show, be caller #5 at 507-385-1055 and you’ll win a free 4 pack of club level tickets.  It’s just that easy.  Good luck and Merry Christmas!!!

