Twins Play-Off Tickets Are Going On Sale This Week!!

Last year, the Minnesota Twins lost 103 games and finished in last place. This year, they have miraculously turned things around and are on the verge of making the MLB play-offs for the first time since 2010. The magic number is now down to 3, meaning any combination of Twins’ victories or Angels’ losses, and they will face the Yankees in New York in a one game, winner takes all Wild Card play-off game. Win that game and the Twins will go on to face the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS. Tickets for that series go on sale Thursday through twinsbaseball.com. Go Twins!!!