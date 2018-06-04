Twitter Urges Woman to Dump Her Boyfriend for Eating a Kit Kat the Wrong Way

There’s a right and wrong way to do most things, especially when it comes to eating. Pineapple has no place on a pizza (Gordon Ramsay agrees!); cereal goes into the bowl before you add the milk; and string cheese should always be peeled, never bitten.

Apparently, though, Twitter user @byrdinator’s boyfriend never got the memo.

On Thursday, @byrdinator shocked Twitter when she shared a photo of her beau eating a Kit Kat. But instead of breaking off one piece at a time, said boyfriend — who claimed he had never eaten a Kit Kat before — took a bite across all four rows.

See the blasphemy for yourself!

It didn’t take long for other Twitter users — including CNN’s Jake Tapper — to chime in with advice about how @byrdinator should proceed.

Jonah Goldberg ✔@JonahNRO Does he eat bananas sideways? How about pistachios? Does he take the shell off before chewing?

Jake Tapper ✔@jaketapper Break up with him at once

Jared S. Carver @Zz_JC_zZ This is the type of person who pours milk in a bowl then adds cereal…..