Two Hospitalized After Crash On Highway 14 At Courtland

Two people were hospitalized following a rear-end crash just before 7:15 Friday morning on Highway 14 at Courtland.

The State Patrol says 35-year-old David Wayne Jennings of Mankato was westbound on Highway 14 near Nicollet County Road 12 when he came to a stop to make a left hand turn and his pick-up was hit by a car that was also westbound.

Jennings was not hurt.

The car driver and his passenger, 81-year-old Richard Dean Woltman and 78-year-old Margel Lucille Woltman, both of New Ulm, were taken to the New Ulm Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were Allina Ambulance, Courtland Fire and MnDOT.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

