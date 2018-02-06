Two From Janesville Injured In Monday Crash

Two residents of Janesville were injured in a one car crash Monday afternoon on Highway 14 in North Mankato.

The State Patrol says 19-year-old Montana Lynn Christiansen was westbound on Highway 14 when she lost control of her pickup and it spun out and struck the median cable barrier.

Christiansen was taken to MCHS Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Her passenger, 19-year-old Robbie Don Bignell, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Road conditions were snowy at the time of the crash.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

