Two Level 3 Sex Offenders Moving To Southern Minnesota Communities

Two communities are preparing for the release of two Level 3 sex offenders who intend to move into the southern Minnesota towns of Winnebago and Wells.

Fifty-three-year-old Robert Martinez Moreno, Jr. and 44-year-old Thomas Duane Eckert are both scheduled for a July 9 release from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Moose Lake.

Moreno, who is moving to Winnebago, has been convicted twice of criminal sexual conduct, first in Blue Earth County in 1994 and again in Faribault County in 1998.

The Winnebago Police Department is holding a community notification meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 28 at the Municipal Center.

Eckert was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Chisago County in 2014. He will be moving to the vicinity of 10th Street Southeast and 4th Avenue Southeast in Wells. He has a history of sexual contact with minor boys and girls ages 6-11, including sexual touching and penetration, according to a release from the police department.

Wells Police will hold a meeting July 2 at the Wells Community Center at 6 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Corrections officials will attend both meetings to provide safety tips.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

