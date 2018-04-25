Unfortunate Typo on Sausage Packet Has Supermarket Customers Swearing Off Meat

Be glad you didn’t spot this packet of sausages in a supermarket in Adelaide, Australia.

Because these aren’t like any sausages we’ve heard of before.

And maybe this is a cut of meat too far…

The unfortunate typo was spied by an eagle-eyed shopper who says she saw it on a packet of beef sausages at a Foodland Valley View supermarket.

At least, we hope it’s a typo?

The photo was shared on Instagram and was quick to rack up the comments.

It took some people a little while for the penny to drop, but once it did, the comments rolled in thick and fast.

“Think I’ll go back to veggie,” one woman wrote – and we can see her point.

