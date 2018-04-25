Unfortunate Typo on Sausage Packet Has Supermarket Customers Swearing Off Meat
By Greg Travis
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 9:16 AM

Be glad you didn’t spot this packet of sausages in a supermarket in Adelaide, Australia.

Because these aren’t like any sausages we’ve heard of before.

And maybe this is a cut of meat too far…

The unfortunate typo was spied by an eagle-eyed shopper who says she saw it on a packet of beef sausages at a Foodland Valley View supermarket.

At least, we hope it’s a typo?

The photo was shared on Instagram and was quick to rack up the comments.

It took some people a little while for the penny to drop, but once it did, the comments rolled in thick and fast.

“Think I’ll go back to veggie,” one woman wrote – and we can see her point.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

RELATED CONTENT

Fleetwood Mac Returning For MN Show One Band Member Short Body Found in Minnesota River Encased in 500 Lbs of Ice STUDY: Too Much Drinking May Be Tied to PMS Top Home Trends to Try This Year, According to Pinterest STUDY: Caffeine in Pregnancy Linked to Childhood Weight Gain 6 Lies Movies Told You About Dating
Comments