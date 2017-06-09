Unicorn Pizza Is Now on the Menu at NYC Restaurant

There was the unicorn frappuccino. Then came the unicorn lemonade. Followed by unicorn bread, unicorn milkshakes, and even a unicorn quesadilla. But now, the food craze surrounding this mythical creature has stooped to a whole new level: A New York City restaurant has just added a unicorn pizza to its menu, because nothing — not even pizza — is sacred anymore.

Manhattan’s Industry Kitchen is home to this rainbow-bright creation (official name: the Pop Candy Land Pizza), which takes the standard crust, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese, and basically throws them in the trash. In their place are a rainbow crust, cream cheese frosting, Pop Rocks, and cotton candy, making the pizza more of a confectionary dessert than a savory meal (unless you are Buddy the Elf). Naturally, the unicorn pizza is major fodder for Instagrammers’ feeds, thanks to its swirls of neon colors and cloudlike fluffs of cotton candy.

Cosmopolitan‘s Danielle Tullo checked out the pizza for herself, and it is as you would imagine: bright, bold, and kind of bizarre. In addition to capturing the pizza in all of its magical glory, she added notes on how the recipe tasted. “It’s basically a giant sugar cookie covered in fluffy cotton candy,” she captioned her Instagram. Which sounds great and all, but is a far cry from a pizza.

Surprisingly, the Pop Candy Land Pizza is not even the craziest menu item at Industry Kitchen. That honor goes to the restaurant’s 24K pizza, topped with Stilton, foie gras, platinum Ossetra caviar, truffles, and 24 karat gold leaves. It will set you back a whopping $2,000 (the equivalent of 133 large pizzas from Papa John’s), or $2,700 if you decide to add Almas caviar. NBD.

Source: teenvogue.com