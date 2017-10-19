This Is Us Cast Demanding Pay Raise

This Is Us is a ratings powerhouse for NBC and now the cast would like to be rewarded with a hefty pay raise.

An insider revealed that right after the season premiere, “The actors got together and demanded a huge pay increase. They are one of the highest-rated shows on TV. Now, they should be making some of the highest money.”

The veteran cast members like Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown earn about $80,000 an episode. That sounds pretty good, until you remember that Modern Family actors take home a million bucks per week, with only half the number of viewers.