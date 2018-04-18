US Grocery Stores Graded on Food Waste; Aldi Gets an ‘F’

As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It’s apparently not an adage that America’s grocery stores have taken to heart, at least according to a new report from the Center for Biological Diversity and the Ugly Fruit and Veg Campaign. They scored 10 US supermarkets on their efforts to reduce food waste and conclude that “unfortunately, US grocers focus on donating and recycling food waste, rather than preventing it—and they’re not even tracking food waste throughout their entire operations.” And they’re certainly not reporting it, something the organizations see as key to accountability. Of the 10, only Ahold Delhaize (the company behind Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Peapod, etc.) publicly reports it. How the various chains did on Accountability, Prevention, and Recovery & Recycling, out of a possible score of 60:

1. Walmart: B, 32 2. Ahold Delhaize: C, 26 3. Kroger: C, 24 4. Albertsons: C, 22 5. Target: D, 17 6. Trader Joe’s: D, 16 7. Whole Foods: D, 14 8. Costco: D, 14 9. Publix: D, 11 10. ALDI: F, 7

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook