“This Is Us” Season 2 Premiere Will Reveal More About Jack’s Death…But Not Everything

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and the cast of his NBC dramedy took the stage in Hollywood on Wednesday night to look back at highlights of season 1 — but a tantalizing hint or two about season 2 leaked out as well.

When moderator Jess Cagle asked Fogelman to offer up a morsel of information about season 2, Fogelman indicated the fall premiere will address more of the how-did-Jack-die mystery, which was left hanging at the end of last season.

“The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle,” Fogelman said during the panel. He said the question about Jack’s death will be answered “over the course of the season.” But, he noted, “that’s not to say new questions won’t start being asked.”

Fogelman revealed he doesn’t read everything written about the show on the internet — which is littered with many theories about how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) met his maker — but his writers do, and he has “not quite seen anybody in the vicinity of being right.” Earlier in the panel, he explained that the plan was never to reveal all the circumstances of how and when Jack died early on in the show’s run, and that he “never in a million years expected that this chaos about Jack’s death would still be going on at this point.”

For those wondering when Kate (Chrissy Metz) and fiancé Toby (Chris Sullivan) might tie the knot, perhaps it’s best to take the couple their word: toward the end of season 1, the Kate and Toby said they were going to slow down their march to the altar. Asked if the wardrobe department has come to fit Metz for a wedding dress, the actress teased, “I don’t know, Chris, have they?” before saying, “No.” (Sullivan joked that he was the one being fitted for a wedding dress.) “I sort of don’t want to rush in — I think that Toby and Kate have a long way to go to really get to know each other, and to know themselves,” continued Metz. “They don’t just want to step into a marriage.”

Source: ew.com