Venison At Arby’s For One Day Only!!

A while back, Arby’s released a sandwich featuring a deer meat patty. The venison sandwiches sold out almost immediately and fans itching to try them had to be at the few select locations selling the sandwich. Unfortunately, it was a little tougher for some folks than others.

Now, Arby’s is bringing their immensely popular venison sandwiches to every Arby’s restaurant in America. Though just for one day.

Customers will be able to find this venison sandwich on Oct. 21 at every Arby’s location in the United States.

The sandwich features thick-cut venison steak that’s topped with crispy onions and a juniper berry sauce. The meat is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper, and cooked for three hours.

If you’re set on trying it, be sure to line up before the sandwich chain opens its doors as they’ll only be available while supplies last.

Arby’s will also be launching a limited-edition Elk Sandwich on Oct 21 which will only be served at three locations in popular elk-hunting states: Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.