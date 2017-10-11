Video Catches Alleged Mankato Restaurant Thief Red Handed

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is trying to identify a man suspected in a theft from a local restaurant.

According to the manager at the Wagon Wheel, the man placed an order to go and “sat up by the register nice as could be.” But as staff was cleaning and getting ready to close, the man opened the cash register and took some of the bills.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to call Mankato police at 507-387-8700 or contact the Wagon Wheel at 507-625-9604 or 507-381-3100.