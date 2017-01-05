Viral Video a Fake???

Earlier this week, harrowing nanny-cam footage of a 2-year-old rescuing a twin brother who’d gotten pinned underneath a fallen dresser went viral, garnering millions of views on YouTube and Facebook. But now some skeptics are wondering whether the video was a hoax, a notion the boys’ father dismissed in an interview with CNN. Still, The New York Post lays out the following reasons for why some folks think the video is suspect:
- An empty dresser:There are no clothes or items in any of the dresser’s eight drawers.
- The nanny-cam’s direction:The camera is trained on the dresser instead of the boy’s bed.
- No parental watch:Some thought it was suspicious that neither of the parents heard the dresser fall or the kids yelling.
- The father’s connection:Ricky Shoff works for Vivint Smart Home, the company that sells the nanny-cam that captured the incident. So, what do you think? Real or faked?
Comments