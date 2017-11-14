Volunteers Needed: Knit or Crochet a Tiny Red Cap for a Baby

Calling all knitters and crocheters with a big heart.

The American Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation are looking for volunteers who can create tiny red hats for babies born in February, designated as American Heart Month.

The project helps spread awareness about congenital heart defects — which affect about 40,000 babies born in the country each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and heart disease.

Come February, the cute accessories are then handed out to infants in hospitals in more than 40 states. Hundreds of volunteers knitted or crocheted 90,000 tiny caps in a recent year for the project, dubbed “Little Hats, Big Hearts.”

If you’d like to take part or donate yarn, get in touch with your local American Heart Association office — you can find the contact information, plus hat patterns, on the AHA website. You can create caps for preemies or full-term babies.

“Little Hats, Big Hearts” started in 2014 in Chicago and quickly expanded nation-wide. Looking at the cute results, it’s not hard to understand why!

