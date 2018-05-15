Vote Now: Franklin Rogers Basketball Court Picked As Finalist For Timberwolves Refurbishment Program

The Minnesota Timberwolves program “Our Courts. Our Future,” supplies significant upgrades to basketball courts in four different regions in Minnesota to keep kids outdoors and playing basketball throughout the summer and in years to come.

Franklin Rogers Park on Reed Street, is one of three basketball courts nominated in the Southern Minnesota region. Voting runs now through Sunday May 20 at 11:59 p.m. One vote per person per region per day is allowed. The winner of the court refurbishment will be announced live on the Timberwolves Facebook page at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 24th.

Park and Open Space Superintendent Ashley Steevens says that the courts at Franklin are starting to look a little rough and are showing some structural cracks, so when she heard the program was taking nominations, she thought it would be a great opportunity to possibly get an upgrade. Steevens said she is aware that other basketball courts are also in need of improvements, and that there are plans for other park court upgrades around the city.

To cast a vote for Franklin Rogers, visit the Our Courts voting website.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook