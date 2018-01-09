Vote On Raising Tobacco Purchase Age In Mankato/North Mankato Expected Next Month

Whether or not the tobacco purchase age in Mankato/North Mankato will be raised to 21 will likely be decided next month.

At its meeting last night, the Mankato City Council set a public hearing for February 12th on its proposal with a vote expected following the debate.

In North Mankato, the City Council will hold its public hearing on the Tobacco 21 proposal one week from tonight, with a vote possible as early as February 6th.

If Mankato/North Mankato raises the age to purchase tobacco (and nicotine delivery devices, ie: e-cigarettes), it would be the first outside the Twin Cities to do so, joining Edina, St. Louis Park and Bloomington. In St. Cloud, the City Council passed a Tobacco 21 ordinance, but it was soon after vetoed by Mayor Dave Kleis.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

