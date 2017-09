The Bachelor has announced its new main man for season 22. Arie Luyendyk Jr., a race car driver who was a runner-up on season 8 of The Bachelorette, was revealed as the new Bachelor earlier today on Good Morning America. The 35-year-old says he had been considered to be the Bachelor in previous seasons but it never worked out until now. The Bachelor‘s 22nd season will premiere in January on ABC.

Source: people.com