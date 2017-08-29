Why the Wait for GAME OF THRONES’ Final Season Just Got a Whole Lot Longer
By Greg Travis
Aug 29, 2017 @ 10:01 AM

Cancel all of your plans for 2019.

Why? Because that’s when the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is likely to air. Yep, that means we have over a year-long wait for new episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that production on the new season is set to begin in October and could likely run as late as August 2018. So that means the shortened six-episode season would likely return in 2019. (HBO had no official comment on the air-date for the final season.)

Want something to blame? How about those pesky (but totally incredible) special effects.

“Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told THR. “The shooting is complicated—different continents, with all the technical aspects—and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this.”

The takeaway here: Mo’ dragons, mo’ delays, people.

Source:  eonline.com

