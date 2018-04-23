Walmart Relaxes Dress Code for Some Workers: Blue Jeans Are Now OK

If that Walmart worker who greets you the next time you go into a store seems a little more laid back, maybe it’s not just attitude, but attire.

Walmart is relaxing its dress code for workers in some stores.

The nation’s largest private-sector employer will allow workers in certain locations to wear jeans, jeggings, cargo pants, skorts, capris, chinos and slacks — as long as they are solid blue, black or khaki, according to an internal document posted online.

Dresses and skirts can also be worn in any solid color, with small print or “low-contrast pattern,” according to the employee handbook.

Still banned: leggings, yoga pants, wind suits, sweatpants, scrubs, overalls and “overly long pant legs that drag on the floor.”

Also, you can forget those leather britches you were dying to wear to work.

Oh — and no “frayed edges,” holes or distressed styles. Nothing “jeweled or bedazzled,” either.

Previously, most store workers were only allowed to wear khaki-colored or black denim pants, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the change. Workers can also now wear any solid-colored shirt, not just blue or white.

The new dress code applies to 100 stores for now, as Walmart tests the new policy, according to CBS News.

