Walmart Steals Back Title Of Top Mankato Shoplifting Spot

After an off year in 2016, Walmart is back on top for 2017 when it comes to shoplifting police calls in Mankato.

According to the Department of Public Safety, police have been called to Walmart for theft/shoplifting 135 times this year. Scheels has had the second most with 97 calls. Those two businesses account for more than half of the nearly 400 shoplifting calls in the city so far this year.

Rounding out the top five are Mills Fleet Farm (39), Target (20), and Shopko (18). Hy-Vee came in right behind at number six on the list.

Walmart was also in the top spot for shoplifting police calls in 2015 with 113, but last year Scheels took the top spot, beating out Walmart 93-51 (as of mid-November reports).

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook