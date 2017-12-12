Warrior Dash Returning To Le Sueur In June!

Residents of southern Minnesota will again have a chance to test their mettle, with the Warrior Dash making a return to Le Sueur.

The 5K obstacle course will be set up near the Caribou Gun Club on Saturday, June 30th, for the “Elements Tour,” where participants will battle Earth, Air, Fire, and Water across 12 obstacles. They include the Mud Mounds, Upslide Down, Pallet Jacked, Bridge The Gap and Goliath.

Anyone age 10 and up is eligible to register and run the course. For those ages 3 to 9, the “Little Warriors,” there will be a Kids Training Grounds, with mini obstacles and mud.

The Warrior Dash will also feature a free post-race festival for participants and spectators with a live DJ, food, beer and other beverages, dancing, games and contests. Contests include Stein Standoff, Best Costume, Best Beard, and more.

The cost to partake is currently $45. All the details can be found here.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

