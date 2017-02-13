Watch This Amazing Dance-Off!

A police officer in Ontario, Canada was responding to a 911 call about a street fight when he realized that there wasn’t a fight at all. It was actually something much better. When Officer Jarrod Singh got to the scene, he saw eight people surrounding one person, but they weren’t fighting. They were dancing. It turns out they were all students having a dance-off and filming it for a music video. So instead of having to break up a fight, Officer Singh decided to break dance. He stunned the kids by busting out some amazing moves and even challenged one of the dancers. The impromptu police dance-off was captured on video and has gone viral.