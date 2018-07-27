Watch Minnesota’s Famous Ducklings On Jimmy Fallon Tonight
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 8:50 AM

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Brent Cizek.

His remarkable pictures of a mama merganser duck being followed by no fewer than 76 ducklings have gone viral, being shared by millions across social media and being picked up by news media across the world.

Next for the duckling is an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with Cizek teasing on his social media pages that they will feature on Friday night’s show.

“Can’t get enough of Mama Merganser? Be sure to watch Jimmy Fallon Friday night! I’ve heard she makes an appearance,” he wrote.

Cizek says that he’s been told the ducks will be part of Fallon’s opening monologue.

Source:  bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fitbit May Be Key To Finding Missing Iowa Student STUDY: Parents Who Bring Kids With Them School Shopping Spend More What You See in This Pic First Reveals Your Best Quality When It Comes to Love and Relationships Charges: Eagle Lake Motorcyclist Swilled Whiskey While Driving, Threatened Police, Bar Patrons North Mankato Man Allegedly Returned Items He Never Purchased At Scheels; Collected Nearly $1,500 In Fraudulent Gift Cards Teen Girl Assaulted At Mankato Park; Police Seek Suspect
Comments