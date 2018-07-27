Watch Minnesota’s Famous Ducklings On Jimmy Fallon Tonight

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Brent Cizek.

His remarkable pictures of a mama merganser duck being followed by no fewer than 76 ducklings have gone viral, being shared by millions across social media and being picked up by news media across the world.

Next for the duckling is an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with Cizek teasing on his social media pages that they will feature on Friday night’s show.

“Can’t get enough of Mama Merganser? Be sure to watch Jimmy Fallon Friday night! I’ve heard she makes an appearance,” he wrote.

Cizek says that he’s been told the ducks will be part of Fallon’s opening monologue.

Source: bringmethenews.com

