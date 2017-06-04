Water Park Coming For North Mankato!
By Jeff Spence
|
Jun 4, 2017 @ 5:04 PM

The city of North Mankato looks to spend around $2.2 million to upgrade the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility into a water park that will be geared for younger residents.

The city looks to to bid out between $2 million and $2.2 million to upgrade the swimming pond over the next year or so.

The upgrades will likely take place over the next year or so and will include a zip line, several smaller slides, a 30-35 foot water slide, in pool basketball hoops and volleyball nets, and a rock-climbing wall.

The North Mankato City Council will discuss the swimming facility’s improvements during a public meeting 7 p.m. Monday.

What a great area too in lower North Mankato.

