A Waterville woman was a big winner on a lottery ticket sold at a Waseca business last month.

Susan Wehr purchased the $5 Bingo Progressive Print-N-Play ticket April 27 at Sportsman Stop on State Street North. Wehr claimed her $97,632 prize at Lottery headquarters in Roseville on May 7.

Sportsman Stop will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

