“We Will Continue To Dig”Mankato Police Haven’t Given Up On Solving Khan Disappearance

Mankato Public Safety says that they’re still receiving leads on Wendy Khan’s disappearance they’ll continue to investigate as the search for her enters its sixth week.

“There are a few leads that are trickling in…and clearly the investigation is still ongoing, we’re still spending a lot of time on it. Our detective folks are working on it, I would say pretty much daily,” says Mankato Public Safety Director Todd Miller.

Kahn’s daughter was the last person to hear from her on June 1. The 46-year-old woman was reported missing on June 3, and police worked feverishly to find her from the beginning, Miller said. “From the moment this came in…for quite some time our entire detective unit was working on this; not much else got done because this was a priority.”

Rumor’s circulated and neighbors speculated about Kahn’s disappearance after her car was located and her boyfriend’s home searched by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. But Kahn’s case is still classified as a missing person’s case.

Police say it’s help from the public that will assist them in finding Wendy. “Somebody out there knows, and it’s probably more than one individual, knows where she is or what happened, and it takes that person to come forward and provide that information to us,” says Miller.

Regardless of the amount of time that Khan has been missing, or the drop-off of leads and tips investigators receive, Miller says Mankato police aren’t letting this case rest:

“We will not forget, we will not close cases, we will not quit investigating, we will continue to dig, because we know that this is their loved one, this is someone from our community, and everyone deserves to have someone to fight for them, and so that’s what we’ll continue to do, until we come to some conclusion.”

Anyone with information on Wendy’s disappearance should contact Mankato Public Safety, or call 911.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

