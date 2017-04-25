Wedding No-No’s For 2017

When it comes to weddings this year, put down that burlap-tied napkin and step away from the Pinterest board: according to Vogue the rustic, boho wedding has finally had its day – and the future of food trucks doesn’t look very appetizing either. Flower crowns are officially out and it seems the humble chalkboard sign has had it’s day too. But it’s not just an unoffensive strip of blooms and a friendly framed run down of proceedings that one is to avoid when pulling off a ‘trendy’ wedding in 2017, plenty more unassuming additions to one’s Big Day are also in the firing line.

Here’s a handy run-down of wedding no-nos for 2017…

1. Witty bar menus/drink names 2. ‘Family style’ dinners

3. Boho/Rustic style weddings 4. Garland centrepieces

5. Huge bridal parties 6. Oversized bridal bouquets 7. The bride’s family picking up the tab

8. The ‘all white’ wedding 9. Long, formal meals 10. Runners/cowboy boots

11. Incompatible color palettes 12. Flower crowns 13. “The Pinterest Wedding”