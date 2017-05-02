Your Weekly Parenting Horoscope for May 1-7

Aries (March 21–April 19)

On Monday, the moon in your fourth house of family life forms a negative angle to Mercury, which is still retrograde in your sign. At this point, you just won’t be able to get on the same page as your partner, your MIL, or someone else in your family. An upsetting convo — maybe about your L.O.’s after-school pickup routine — could escalate quickly, and leave you wanting to pull your hair out. Take a breather, if possible, and then attempt to resolve the issue without losing your sh*t.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Finding a way to sneak in a seriously satisfying bang sesh with your partner comes naturally on Wednesday night, when the moon in your fourth house of home life forms a positive angle to taskmaster Saturn in your eighth house of sexual intimacy. Embrace spur-of-the-moment freakiness however and wherever you can.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

After three weeks of sending a flurry of emails that all start out “sorry for the delayed response,” you’ll finally be able to make social plans after Wednesday. That’s when Mercury ends its retrograde in your eleventh house of networking and friendships. You’ll be ready to do whatever you need to do (call your MIL, bring your pump with you, etc.) to get your rosé and chill on with friends. And you so deserve it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

On Friday, when Jupiter in your fourth house of family life forms a negative angle to the sun, you might be aggravated if plans with friends fall through due to a silly miscommunication. You’re entitled to a little meltdown or extra wine, definitely, but then come up with a plan B (like freezing some of the extra food for ready-to-go dinners throughout the week), which could make you feel at least a little less frustrated.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You could find yourself feeling more emotional than usual with your bae or potential S.O. on Tuesday, when the moon in your sign forms a positive angle to the planet of love, Venus, in your ninth house of higher thought. Even if you’re totally exhausted from the daily grind with work and the kids, you’re going to want to have that heart-to-heart and/or super-intimate lovemaking session. Hey, if it feels right, go for it. You do you, mama.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Maybe you’ve been having the friggin’ worst time trying to land a sitter for a date night with your partner. Or maybe you started using a dating app, only to face tons of glitches. Well, you can breathe a sigh of relief once Mercury ends its retrograde in your eighth house of sexual intimacy on Wednesday. As long as you can get in touch with your most patient self (yeah, not the easiest, but #worthit), everything’s gonna flow a lot easier soon, mama.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

If you and your bae have been wavering on a major decision (like whether or not to take a big trip with your L.O. this summer), you can look forward to Wednesday, when Mercury finally ends its retrograde in your seventh house of partnership. Communication between you two should get a bit smoother, and you’ll have a better shot at coming up with an answer to even the biggest problem.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you’ve been wanting to flaunt your professional skills and make a play for a promotion, Thursday is a good day to do it. That’s when the moon in your tenth house of career forms a positive angle to taskmaster Saturn in your second house of income. All the hard work you’ve done while keeping things afloat at home should really pay off now. Stay focused and own that desire for more power.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

If you’ve been thinking about asking your higher-ups to sign off on an upcoming family vacation or a more flexible schedule that would make that daily balancing act between work and home a helluva lot easier, you may wanna go for it on Friday. That’s when the moon in your tenth house of career forms a positive angle to the sun in your sixth house of routine. Presenting the facts in a to-the-point and pragmatic way can only help you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

During the last three weeks, you’ve probably been contemplating how to handle some tough family issues, like whether to keep up breastsleeping or if you want to start trying for another L.O., but you’ve been struggling to land on a solid game plan. On Wednesday, once Mercury ends its retrograde in your fourth house of family life, you should start to get more clarity about the best way to proceed. Conversations with people you love should help, but trusting your gut will help, too.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

On Friday, the moon in your eighth house of sexual intimacy forms a positive angle to the sun in your fourth house of home life, so you won’t have any trouble getting your partner hot and bothered or, if you’re single, making a connection with someone new. You’ll feel more comfortable in your skin, which is bound to get you in a sexy mood. So when the urge hits, plop the kids in front of Moana, and sneak upstairs for a quickie. No shame in your parent sex game.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You’ve probably had to deal with annoying mix-ups or glitches with bills, investments, bank statements, and paychecks during the last three weeks, and you’re thoroughly fed up. Fair! Well, you can look forward to Wednesday, when Mercury ends its retrograde in your second house of income, and money matters should start to be less of a pain in the ass. Pretty soon, splurging on a babymoon or decor for the nursery won’t seem like such a wacky idea.

