West Fargo Bar Tricks Patrons With Guy Fieri Photoshop

A West Fargo bar has become a minor viral hit after a Facebook post that is the very definition of fake brews.

The below Facebook post by JL Beers manage to convince some of its followers that Food Network star Guy Fieri had paid their humble watering hole a visit.

Anyone who was hoodwinked by the post should feel a little bit sheepish.

Even if they fell for the photoshopped image, they should have realized it was a stunt when the post refers to Fieri’s show as “Burgers, Brews and Buds,” (it’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives).

Nonetheless the meme was shared more than 250 times, proving a savvy PR move for the bar.

“What?!? Is this for real? My daughter is the biggest Guy Fan and will be so bummed if she missed him!!” one commenter said.

“When will the episode air?” another asked.

Well played, JL Beers.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook