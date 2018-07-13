What A Crock: New Ulm Has A Redwing Thief

Don’t let your crock hang outside.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the New Ulm Police warned residents that multiple reports of stolen Redwing Crocks have recently poured into the department. This crocks were of varying sizes.

All of the of the stolen crocks were outdoors – most used as a decorative container for flowers and located near the front door.

NUPD asks residents to contact the police department if they know of anyone who is either selling Redwing Crocks or has recently obtained a collection.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

