What Does The Clutter In Your Car Say About Your Personality?

What’s in your car? Do you have purple fuzzy dice hanging from your rear view mirror? Or is it cluttered with empty water bottles? Well, according to experts, the junk inside your car isn’t exactly junk. It actually says a lot about you! So, here’s what certain types of car clutter say about your personality:

• What if you have a decoration hanging from your rear view mirror? Psychologist Dr. Maximillian Wachtel says hanging something from your rear view mirror – like fuzzy dice or a stuffed baseball – is a sign that you’re confident. Why? Because the fact that you’re okay telling the world what appeals to you says you’re comfortable with who you are.

• What if your car is cluttered with empty water bottles? Psychologist Dr. Tina Tessina says drinking water in the car shows that you’re efficient. Why? Because even though you’re always on the go, you still stay on top of important things – like keeping yourself hydrated.

• What about people who keep a first aid kit in their car? Obviously, this means you’re safety conscious. But a first aid kit also indicates you like being in control. Dr. Tessina says your first aid kit makes you feel like no matter what happens, you’ll be able to handle it.

• What if you have an angel in your car or an angel bumper sticker? This is a sign of a positive thinker. Dr. Tessina says people who surround themselves with angels, or other symbols of hope and optimism, expect good things to happen, which makes them more positive and more satisfied with their lives.

So, what if you have fuzzy dice, water bottles, a first aid kit, and an angel in your car? It means you’re a confident person who’s always on top of things, and is ready to handle any situation with positive thinking. It also means you need to clean out your car!

Source: tesh.com

