What You See in This Pic First Reveals Your Best Quality When It Comes to Love and Relationships

Nobody knows everything there is to know about how to make a romantic relationship successful. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been in one happy relationship for decades, it doesn’t matter if you’re a serial monogamist with loads of experience, and it certainly doesn’t matter if you’re a professionally trained relationship expert!

While we all bring different levels of knowledge, experience, and expertise to our relationships, very often the thing that makes relationships so special is also the very thing that can make it impossible for us to perfect them: our intense personal connections with our romantic partners!

All that said, even the most oblivious person when it comes to love can have brilliant insights into romantic relationships. The only problem there is that they might not have any clue what it is that they have figured out! If you want to know what makes you an expert when it comes to sex, love, and dating, but you can’t figure it out for yourself, you’ve absolutely come to the right place, my friend.

The following free personality test will help you figure out what makes you an expert in love in just a couple of seconds! All you need to do is look at the image below, take note of the first thing in it that catches your eye, then, scroll down, and read about how the first image that caught your eye reveals what makes you an expert when it comes to matters of the heart.

The Clouds

If you saw the clouds first the reason you’re an expert when it comes to love is that you always trust your gut. It’s something you’ve done your entire life. It’s not that you don’t trust people; it’s that sometimes people let you down when you do — and your gut just never has.

When people come to you with tales of their romantic strife, you answer with your gut even if it’s something they’re going to find hard to hear.

The Bridge

If you saw the bridge first the reason you’re an expert when it comes to love is that you’re open-minded. While others might be quick to judge, you take your time when it comes to different people and different situations. For you, people are complicated and ever-changing, you want to give people a second chance.

Your open heart and mind make you a wonderful partner and advisor. Your heart’s in the right place but be wary about being overly-kind to people who don’t deserve it.

The Boats

If you saw the boats first the reason you’re an expert when it comes to love is that you’re honest. You believe the key to solving any problem, even a romantic one, is honesty. You tell the truth, no matter how hard it might be for other’s to hear. Your direct approach is a fresh breath of air for many people seeking advice.

Be forewarned, while a truthful expert you might be, some people don’t want to hear the truth. So prepare to ruffle a few feathers.

