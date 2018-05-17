When Nature Calls On Your Road Trip–Head To Kwik Trip

The next time you’re behind the wheel and decide to make a pit-stop to use the bathroom, your best bet is stopping at a Kwik Trip. That tip is based on advice provided by GasBuddy.com, which has scoured the reviews from customers using its app to come up with a list of the best gas station bathrooms in every state. Kwik Trip also finished first for cleanliness in Wisconsin. In one of its summer travel surveys, 37 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears when on the road is being unsure of where to find a clean bathroom.

Source: bringmethenews.com

