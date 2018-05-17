When Nature Calls On Your Road Trip–Head To Kwik Trip
By Greg Travis
|
May 17, 2018 @ 10:45 AM

The next time you’re behind the wheel and decide to make a pit-stop to use the bathroom, your best bet is stopping at a Kwik Trip.  That tip is based on advice provided by GasBuddy.com, which has scoured the reviews from customers using its app to come up with a list of the best gas station bathrooms in every state.  Kwik Trip also finished first for cleanliness in Wisconsin.  In one of its summer travel surveys, 37 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears when on the road is being unsure of where to find a clean bathroom.

Source:  bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Guess Where Andrew Zimmern Is Opening His Next MN Restaurant! Woman Finds Perfect Ampersand in Her Curly Fries 4 Things You Should All Keep in Mind When Posting Photos of Your Kids Mankato Las Brazas Abruptly Closes Its Doors Highway 60 Accident Injures Madelia Man Laurel or Yanny? Listen to the New Viral Video Driving the Internet Crazy
Comments