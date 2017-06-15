Who Would Do Something Like This???

The Lakeville Police Department posted this photo on Facebook to warn people of what they found at Antler’s Park Tuesday. It’s a spiked golf ball with nails sticking out of it. They said it was found by the volleyball courts which is right by the beach and close to the playground. Someone could have been seriously injured, luckily the object was found before that happened. Police say if you see anything suspicious while you are out and about you should not hesitate to call 911 to report it.