Who’s More Likely To Forgive A Cheater–Men or Women???

So we’ve found out that men and women differ quite a bit when it comes to what they define as cheating.

Now, a survey suggests that the way we deal with cheating is different too.

Despite being stricter on what counts as a cheating incident, women are also more likely to forgive an affair than men, according to a survey of over 1,200 people by Illicit Encounters. You know, that dating website for married people.

The survey found that 60% of women had previously forgiven a partner for cheating on them, while just 38% of men said they’d be up for forgiving a partner were they to cheat.

Researchers suggest this is because women tend to be more likely to believe they have the ability to change their partner, while only 20% of men believe they’d be able to change a cheater.

Basically, men reckon that the saying ‘once a cheat, always a cheat’ is true, while women are more likely to dismiss cheating as a one time thing that can be worked through together.

Illicit Encounters suggests that as a result of their forgiving nature, women are more likely to be cheated on. They point out that if a partner doesn’t see any consequences for an affair, they’re likely to do it again.

A spokesperson for Illicit Encounters explained: ‘If your actions are less likely to have consequences, then you’ll have no problem acting upon your desires.

‘In other words, if you know you can have an affair and get away with it, what’s stopping you from cheating?

‘Unfortunately, this sends out the wrong kind of signal to men, and many take advantage of it.’

We’d like to note, however, that being forgiving and understanding shouldn’t be to blame for a partner’s cheating – that’s on them.

Source: metro.co.uk