Win 4 Free Dave Matthews Band Tickets Thursday on The Breakfast Club!
By Greg Travis
|
Nov 15, 2017 @ 1:24 PM

Listen to Greg & John from 6-10 am Thursday for your chance to win Dave Matthews Band concert tickets before they even go on sale.  When you hear them play DMB’s “Ants Marching” sometime tomorrow morning, be the 5th caller at 507-385-1055 and you win!  This will get you in to The Night Before – Dave Matthews Band concert on Saturday, February 3 at Xcel Energy Center.  It’s the big concert right before the big game!  If you don’t win, remember that tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17th.

