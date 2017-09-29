Win Free Tickets To See REO Speedwagon in ‘Kato–Here’s How!

REO Speedwagon has been making music, touring, and having fun with their fans for decades. Now you can see them live when their latest tour stops at the Mankato’s Verizon Center Grand Hall on February 22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6th at 10 am. Tickets range from $39.50-$99.50 and can be purchased at the Verizon Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com. All next week, listen to the The Breakfast Club With Greg & John and you can WIN those tickets before you buy them! They’ll tell you exactly what you need to do to win Monday morning at 7:10. Here’s a hint: let’s just say Greg & John are going to have you “Spot The Speedwagon”.