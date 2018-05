You’ll hear hit after hit after hit Friday night, June 15th at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater when Three Dog Night comes to ‘Kato. ““Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One”…you’ll be singing along under the stars with all of your concert buddies. Sign up below to win a pair of tickets to the show or click here to order your tickets. Winners will be announce on The Breakfast Club with Greg Travis on Monday, June 11th at 8:10 am. Good luck!

